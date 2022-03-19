Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Endangered missing Mason teens found, school says

(Left) Amir Ghohestani, 17, and (Right) Audrey Renaud, 16.
(Left) Amir Ghohestani, 17, and (Right) Audrey Renaud, 16.(Ohio Attorney General Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens from Mason missing since Wednesday have been located, according to Mason City Schools.

In an update on Facebook, the school said that both 17-year-old Amir Ghohestani and 16-year-old Audrey Renaud were found safe.

An endangered child advisory was issued Friday for Ghohestani and Renaud.

The attorney general’s office believed they may have been together and were last seen Wednesday in a 2005 silver Honda Accord with Ohio license plate JLJ7154.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Mt. Airy Saturday morning.
Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Video shows autistic child just moments after he was abandoned in Colerain
Video shows moments after nonverbal autistic boy abandoned by mother in Colerain
Cincinnati Children's offers surgery few others will attempt on Trisomy 18 infants
Cincinnati Children’s doctors perform life-saving surgery on baby with Trisomy 18
Nick Castellanos
Report: Nick Castellanos signs $100m deal with Phillies

Latest News

Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Mt. Healthy police are investigating a homicide.
Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar
Cincinnati Animal Care hosts "Mutt Madness" at Washington Park
Cincinnati Animal Care hosts "Mutt Madness" at Washington Park
Cincinnati fire crews were at the scene of a fire in North Fairmount Saturday morning.
North Fairmount house deemed ‘total loss’ after fire occurs Saturday morning