Endangered missing Mason teens found, school says

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two teens from Mason missing since Wednesday have been located, according to Mason City Schools.

In an update on Facebook, the school said that both 17-year-old Amir Ghohestani and 16-year-old Audrey Renaud were found safe.

An endangered child advisory was issued Friday for Ghohestani and Renaud.

The attorney general’s office believed they may have been together and were last seen Wednesday in a 2005 silver Honda Accord with Ohio license plate JLJ7154.

