Report: Nick Castellanos signs $100m deal with Phillies
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Red Nick Castellanos is headed to Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
The five-year deal is valued at $100 million, per MLB Network’s John Heyman.
Castellanos hit hit .309 last year with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs for the Reds.
