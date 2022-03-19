Report: Nick Castellanos signs $100m deal with Phillies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati Red Nick Castellanos is headed to Philadelphia, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The five-year deal is valued at $100 million, per MLB Network’s John Heyman.

Castellanos hit hit .309 last year with 34 home runs and 100 RBIs for the Reds.

Outfielder Nick Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

Castellanos gets $100M for 5 years from Phils — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 19, 2022

