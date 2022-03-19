Contests
Sean Miller returns for second stint as Xavier head coach

Sean Miller.
Sean Miller.(Arizona Wildcats/YouTube)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Miller Time – again – at Xavier.

FOX19 Now has confirmed Sean Miller is returning to Xavier for a second stint as XU’s head basketball coach.

Miller, who coached Xavier from 2004-09, left the Musketeers following the 2008-09 season to become the head coach at Arizona.

He was fired in April of 2021 during an NCAA investigation into alleged infractions during his time at Arizona.

The possible penalty Miller could face from his time at Arizona is still a question mark.

Miller will reportedly come back to Xavier on a six-year contract.

Xavier’s Athletic Director Greg Christopher says, “Sean is an elite college basketball coach and a proven winner who understands the expectations, traditions and values of Xavier and the BIG EAST Conference.”

Christopher added that Miller “will bring a high level of energy and excitement” to the program and that “he will do it the right way.”

Xavier and former head coach Travis Steele mutually parted ways on Wednesday following a fourth consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

FOX19 Now will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

