Sean Miller returns for second stint as Xavier head coach

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Miller Time – again – at Xavier.

FOX19 Now has confirmed Sean Miller is returning to Xavier for a second stint as XU’s head basketball coach.

Sean Miller on returning to X: “Xavier and the Big East Conference both hold special places in my heart. I enjoyed my experience competing at the highest level in the BIG EAST as a player and have always dreamed of being a head coach in the best basketball league in the country." — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 19, 2022

Miller, who coached Xavier from 2004-09, left the Musketeers following the 2008-09 season to become the head coach at Arizona.

He was fired in April of 2021 during an NCAA investigation into alleged infractions during his time at Arizona.

The possible penalty Miller could face from his time at Arizona is still a question mark.

Miller will reportedly come back to Xavier on a six-year contract.

Xavier’s Athletic Director Greg Christopher says, “Sean is an elite college basketball coach and a proven winner who understands the expectations, traditions and values of Xavier and the BIG EAST Conference.”

Christopher added that Miller “will bring a high level of energy and excitement” to the program and that “he will do it the right way.”

Xavier and former head coach Travis Steele mutually parted ways on Wednesday following a fourth consecutive season without an NCAA Tournament appearance.

