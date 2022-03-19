Contests
Showers and Breezy Conditions Saturday

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Occasional light showers are on the way for Saturday. Otherwise, overcast skies and windy conditions are expected. Gusts around 30 mph are also on the way.

Temperatures Saturday will peak during morning in the low 50s. By late afternoon the air will have cooled to the middle and upper 40s. The low temperature Sunday morning will be in the upper 30s then recover into the low 60s as the sky clears during the day.

Astronomical Spring begins at 11:33 am Sunday. The beginning of the season marks the movement of the vertical rays of the sun into the northern hemisphere and with the sun higher in the sky, solar rays warm Earth more efficiently.

Showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday next week and it looks like the rain could be heavy.

