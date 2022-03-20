Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Baseball cards are cool again:’ NKY card trading shop hosts grand opening

By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. (WXIX) - A North Kentucky card trading spot hosted their grand opening Saturday with free card packs and giveaways.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards now has a brick-and-mortar after just two years of online streaming.

The shop was opened by Braxton Brewing father and son team Greg and Jake Rouse.

Hit Seekers Sports Cards hosted its grand opening Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Hit Seekers Sports Cards hosted its grand opening Saturday, March 19, 2022.(WXIX)

Greg Rouse says he’s been collecting cards since 1971.

He took some time off from collecting but says that part of the goal of Hit Seekers is the spread a message: baseball cards are cool again.

The shop isn’t just about baseball cards though.

“We have Star Wars cards, golf cards, Pokemon cards, UFC cards, WWE cards,” Greg lists.

That’s just the start of what patrons can find in the shop.

Hit Seekers also includes a scoreboard to see their upcoming releases and featured beverages.

“This [shop] is gonna be built for relaxation and fun,” says Greg, “why not offer the opportunity to have a can of beer?”

The shop includes a scoreboard that features upcoming releases and offered beverages.
The shop includes a scoreboard that features upcoming releases and offered beverages.(WXIX)

Greg says his live stream team of about four or five people will continue to let people know about the experience via their phone app.

Although he lives in Ludlow and grew up on the east side of Cincinnati, Greg says that he chose Fort Mitchell as a center point of Northern Kentucky.

“We think we have a tremendous opportunity here,” says Greg.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Mt. Airy Saturday morning.
Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Video shows autistic child just moments after he was abandoned in Colerain
Video shows moments after nonverbal autistic boy abandoned by mother in Colerain
Cincinnati Children's offers surgery few others will attempt on Trisomy 18 infants
Cincinnati Children’s doctors perform life-saving surgery on baby with Trisomy 18
Nick Castellanos
Report: Nick Castellanos signs $100m deal with Phillies

Latest News

Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Mt. Healthy police are investigating a homicide.
Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar
Cincinnati Animal Care hosts "Mutt Madness" at Washington Park
Cincinnati Animal Care hosts "Mutt Madness" at Washington Park
Cincinnati fire crews were at the scene of a fire in North Fairmount Saturday morning.
North Fairmount house deemed ‘total loss’ after fire occurs Saturday morning