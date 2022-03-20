Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Mt. Healthy police identified the suspect and the shooting victim in connection with a homicide that took place outside a bar early Sunday morning.

According to court documents Chamleon Fischer shot and killed Willie Wheeler outside of a bar located in the 7500 block of Hamilton Ave. around 2:30 a.m.

Police say that during their investigation, they discovered that the Fischer attempted to walk into a closed bar.

Fischer got into an altercation with Wheeler which became physical when Wheeler hit Fischer in the face, the court documents said.

The court documents say that Fischer took out a gun from his waist and shot Wheeler three times causing Wheeler to die.

Fischer is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public.

It is unclear as to what led up to the shooting.

This is in an ongoing investigation.

Officers say that more details will be released Monday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.