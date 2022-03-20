Police recover body in West Chester pond

WEST CHESTER TWP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester.

West Chester police responded to the area off of Fountains Boulevard around 5 p.m. for a report of a body in a nearby pond.

Barb Wilson, West Chester Public Information Officer, confirms that the body recovered is an adult male.

The body was taken to the Butler County Coroner’s Office for identification.

Although there is no identification on the body at this time, police say they have been searching this area for 31-year-old Alex Enslen, who went missing over a month ago.

Wilson included this statement in a release:

“West Chester Police have been searching this area since early February for Alexander “Alex” Enslen. Police spoke with Alex’s family to make them aware of today’s discovery, although there is no confirmation that the person recovered was Alex.”

