Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Shooting at Arkansas car show kills at least 1, wounds 24

Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting...
Police in Arkansas say at least one person has been killed and 20 people wounded in a shooting outside a car show.(Source: KATV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUMAS, Ark. (AP) — At least one person was killed and 24 others wounded, including children, in a shooting outside a car show in southeast Arkansas, police said.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release Sunday that one person was in custody and authorities were searching for others who may have fired into the crowd Saturday evening. Additional information, including conditions of the wounded, wasn’t immediately available.

State troopers were dispatched at around 7:25 p.m. to Dumas, located about 90 miles (144 kilometers) south of Little Rock, following a report of gunfire outside a business where the car show was underway, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

The car show is part of a community event held each spring to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies, according the website of the Delta Neighborhood Empowerment Youth Organization.

Wallace McGehee, the car show’s organizer, expressed condolences to the victims’ families and the community.

“For something like this to happen, it’s a tragedy,” McGehee told KATV at the scene. “We did this here for 16 years without a problem.”

Chris Jones, a Democrat running for Arkansas governor, tweeted that he’d attended the event earlier Saturday, registering voters and enjoying “a positive family atmosphere.”

“I am deeply saddened (and honestly angered) by this tragedy,” Jones said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Mt. Airy Saturday morning.
Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say
Christopher Wittaker
Prosecutor: 2 NKY women filmed their children being abused at boyfriend’s bidding
Video shows autistic child just moments after he was abandoned in Colerain
Video shows moments after nonverbal autistic boy abandoned by mother in Colerain
Cincinnati Children's offers surgery few others will attempt on Trisomy 18 infants
Cincinnati Children’s doctors perform life-saving surgery on baby with Trisomy 18
Nick Castellanos
Report: Nick Castellanos signs $100m deal with Phillies

Latest News

Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Morgan Owens gives self care tips
Mt. Healthy police are investigating a homicide.
Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide
People gather in a basement, used as a bomb shelter, during an air raid in Lviv, Western...
Ukraine says another shelter was bombed in ravaged port city
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar
Mt. Healthy police investigate homicide after shooting takes place outside bar