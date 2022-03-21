Contests
1 dead in Butler County house fire

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 4:33 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a Butler County house fire, Hamilton fire officials said Sunday night.

Crews responded just after 10 p.m. to a residence on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue and quickly extinguished the flames, according to Hamilton Fire Chief Mark Mercer.

“Tragically, there was a civilian fatality, whose name has not been released, pending notification of the family,” he wrote in a news release.

The cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not released.

