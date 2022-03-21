$1 million bond for Mt. Healthy homicide suspect

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bond was set at $1 million Monday for the suspect accused of gunning down a man outside a Mt. Healthy bar over the weekend.

Chamleon Fischer, 33, of North College Hill is held at the Hamilton County jail on one count each of murder and carrying concealed weapons.

Mt. Healthy police wrote in court records he fatally shot Willie Wheeler outside of Just One More bar on Hamilton Avenue between Compton Road and Kinney Avenue.

The investigation revealed Fischer attempted to walk into the closed bar about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court

Fischer got into an altercation with Wheeler that turned physical when Wheeler hit Fischer in the face, the affidavit states.

Fischer withdrew a Glock 45 9-mm handgun from his waist and shot Wheeler three times, causing Wheeler’s death, according to the court document.

A fourth gunshot was located across the street from the initial scene, indicating Fischer continued to fire his gun as Wheeler ran away, police wrote in the sworn statement.

The incident remains under investigation. Police have yet to say what led up to the fight.

