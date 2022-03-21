Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals Hubbard thanks Tri-State students for helping his foundation

Southwest Local Schools raises more than $30k for Sam Hubbard Foundation
Southwest Local Schools raises more than $30k for Sam Hubbard Foundation
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals standout defensive end Sam Hubbard gave a shoutout to Southwest Local Schools students for raising $31,000 to help his foundation.

Students started the fundraiser after the Bengals won the AFC Championship with a goal to raise $9,000 for the Sam Hubbard Foundation. If students reached the goal, the district said they would cancel school for the day after the Super Bowl.

Well, the students demolished the goal and raised more than $31,000 for Hubbard’s foundation.

The Bengals defensive star thanked the students in a video message for their tremendous work.

Hubbard said the money will help feed those in the Cincinnati area struggling for food.

Hubbard said he will be sending over a signed jersey to the district to show his appreciation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Trae Waynes (26) waits for a drill during an OTA practice at the...
Bengals release veteran CB to save cap space
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Taft's Cromer chase-down block
Ortho Cincy Play of the Week: Taft's Cromer chase-down block
Paul Dehner Jr
Paul Dehner Jr in studio: "It's the biggest day of the offseason"
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle La'el Collins (71) sets up to block during the first half of an...
Source: Bengals land right tackle La’el Collins on 3-year deal