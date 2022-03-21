Bengals Hubbard thanks Tri-State students for helping his foundation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals standout defensive end Sam Hubbard gave a shoutout to Southwest Local Schools students for raising $31,000 to help his foundation.

Students started the fundraiser after the Bengals won the AFC Championship with a goal to raise $9,000 for the Sam Hubbard Foundation. If students reached the goal, the district said they would cancel school for the day after the Super Bowl.

Well, the students demolished the goal and raised more than $31,000 for Hubbard’s foundation.

The Bengals defensive star thanked the students in a video message for their tremendous work.

Hubbard said the money will help feed those in the Cincinnati area struggling for food.

Hubbard said he will be sending over a signed jersey to the district to show his appreciation.

