Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

By Kim Schupp
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard.

Enslen was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 31, 2022, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road near the Walmart in West Chester.

He and his roommate reportedly left a bar along that road and were heading back to their apartment - only about a half-mile away from the bar - when Enslen crossed the street in a different direction.

The Butler County coroner ruled his death an accidental drowning.

Moazam Haroon lives at the Union Station apartments with his family. He says they were shocked about what they saw happening in their own backyard Saturday as authorities retrieved Enslen’s body from the pond.

“A couple of weeks back, whenever we opened our window [...] we would smell something dead,” he said. “There’s a lot of geese here, and so we thought maybe one of them died or something.”

He continued: “We didn’t know that it was a dead body, so we were just like, it might just be a dead racoon or something like that.”

