Check your pantry: Kroger pancake and waffle mix recalled

Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has been recalled.
Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has been recalled.(U.S. Food & Drug Administration)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix that was distributed in 17 states including Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana has been recalled.

Continental Mills issued the voluntary recall because the mix due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product.

This recall is for two-pound boxes of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with UPC number 01111088219, lot codes of KX2063 and KX2064 and “Best by” dates of 09/01/2023 and 09/02/2023.

The mix also was distributed to Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, according to Continental Mills.

There have been no reports by consumers of contaminated mix and no injuries have been reported, the company’s recall statement reads.

“Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately.”

Anyone who bought the recalled products is urged to throw them away.

To get a refund, call 1-800-578-7832 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on weekdays.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

