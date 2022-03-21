Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Coroner IDs teen killed in Mt. Airy crash

Amari Kelley, 16, of Colerain Township was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash...
Amari Kelley, 16, of Colerain Township was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on West North Bend Road early Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Cincinnati Police Department.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a 16-year-old boy killed in a weekend crash in Mt. Airy.

Amari Kelley of Colerain Township was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say the crash was reported on West North Bend Road near Vogel Road about 6 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined LeSean Dickerson, 18, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north on West North Bend Road when he lost control of the vehicle, it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2016 Honda Accord, police wrote in a news release.

Amari was a backseat passenger in the Kia.

Dickerson and another juvenile in the vehicle, a 13-year-old front-seat passenger, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The driver of the Honda, identified by police as Kidus Abera, 28, also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson and Abera wore seatbelts during the time of the crash, police said.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Chamleon Fischer in connection with a homicide in Mt. Healthy.
Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide
One man is dead following a crash on Colerain Avenue Sunday evening.
Fatal crash involving three-wheeler shuts down Colerain Avenue
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
(Left) Amir Ghohestani, 17, and (Right) Audrey Renaud, 16.
Endangered missing Mason teens found, school says
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Mt. Airy Saturday morning.
Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say

Latest News

One person died in a house fire on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in the city of...
1 dead in Butler County house fire
Chamleon Fischer
$1 million bond for Mt. Healthy homicide suspect
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise
Mt. Healthy homicide suspect due in court Monday
Mt. Healthy homicide suspect due in court Monday