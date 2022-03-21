Coroner IDs teen killed in Mt. Airy crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a 16-year-old boy killed in a weekend crash in Mt. Airy.

Amari Kelley of Colerain Township was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash Saturday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Cincinnati police say the crash was reported on West North Bend Road near Vogel Road about 6 a.m.

A preliminary investigation determined LeSean Dickerson, 18, was driving a 2015 Kia Optima north on West North Bend Road when he lost control of the vehicle, it crossed the center line and hit an oncoming 2016 Honda Accord, police wrote in a news release.

Amari was a backseat passenger in the Kia.

Dickerson and another juvenile in the vehicle, a 13-year-old front-seat passenger, were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The driver of the Honda, identified by police as Kidus Abera, 28, also was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dickerson and Abera wore seatbelts during the time of the crash, police said.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

