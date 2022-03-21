Contests
Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

It's Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen!
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?

Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21.

“Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your own, all it takes is a DQ cone in your hand to bring out your special cone-eating artistry. And with DQ Free Cone Day, you can get in on a tradition fit for families of all sizes, kids of all ages, and fans of all things DQ. Cold, creamy, delicious and – best of all – FREE!” the company said in a release.

Each person is limited to one ice cream cone, free of charge. The offer is not valid on delivery or mobile orders.

For information go to dairyqueen.com.

