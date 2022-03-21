Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Indiana governor signs gun bill eliminating need for concealed-carry permits

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Hoosiers ages 18 and older will no longer required to get a permit to carry a handgun.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1296, saying he trusts Hoosiers to lawfully and responsibly carry a handgun in Indiana.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2022.

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law, the governor added. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a similar law last week.

“The Second Amendment has been debated for years, yet time and again our U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed this important constitutional right that I fully support,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Those who are currently prohibited under state or federal laws from possessing a firearm will still not be allowed to have one once the law goes into effect, Gov. Holcomb explained.

Anyone wanting to get a permit can still do so.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter issued a statement following the bill signing, saying law enforcement will need to make changes to enforcement.

“As Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296. I, like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers.

“I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”

“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit. A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states,” said Carter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise

Latest News

Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are possible Wednesday.
Rain Tuesday, stronger storms possible Wednesday
Mark Gaspar
Trial to begin for home care employee accused of raping disabled woman
Cincinnati woman searching for answers in son's unsolved murder
Vigil held for unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old man
Former animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran, stealing his money
Former county animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran in theft case
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash