Indiana governor signs gun bill eliminating need for concealed-carry permits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIX) - Hoosiers ages 18 and older will no longer required to get a permit to carry a handgun.

On Monday, Gov. Eric Holcomb signed House Bill 1296, saying he trusts Hoosiers to lawfully and responsibly carry a handgun in Indiana.

The law goes into effect July 1, 2022.

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law, the governor added. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a similar law last week.

“The Second Amendment has been debated for years, yet time and again our U.S. Supreme Court has reaffirmed this important constitutional right that I fully support,” Gov. Holcomb said.

Those who are currently prohibited under state or federal laws from possessing a firearm will still not be allowed to have one once the law goes into effect, Gov. Holcomb explained.

Anyone wanting to get a permit can still do so.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter issued a statement following the bill signing, saying law enforcement will need to make changes to enforcement.

“As Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, I have pledged my continued commitment to Governor Holcomb to work toward solutions enacting HEA 1296. I, like Governor Holcomb, feel enormous responsibility for front-line law enforcement officers.

“I will work with law enforcement leaders across our state to make necessary changes to firearms enforcement as well as identifying the best way to identify individuals who are not allowed to carry a firearm as defined by Indiana statute.”

“We will continue to encourage citizens to apply for, and maintain, a firearms permit. A permit will assist law enforcement officers and will also allow a permit holder reciprocity with other states,” said Carter.

