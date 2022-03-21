Local adoption event gives dogs a chance at their forever home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local rescue hosted an off-site adoption event Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine in hopes of giving as many dogs as possible a forever home.

Cincinnati Animal CARE held “Mutt Madness,” a three-hour adoption event in Washington Park that is free and open to the public.

“Mutt Madness is a huge opportunity for us,” says CARE’s Community Relations Manager Ray Anderson. “It’s a really unique way for us to get dogs out; these are dogs from our foster homes.”

Anderson says that CARE has about 150 dogs at their shelter and about another 200 dogs in foster homes.

Sunday’s event at Washington Park featured about 50 of those furry friends.

The event also included local pet vendors as well as adoption counselors that help attendees find their best match.

Anderson says that Mutt Madness is a perfectly unique opportunity for people to meet dogs that would normally need an appointment to see.

He adds that the event is also great for community outreach to create awareness for Cincinnati Animal CARE.

In August of 2020, CARE took over the Hamilton County contract, and Anderson says it’s still a big changeover.

“If you’re looking for the one and only shelter in Hamilton County, that’s Cincinnati Animal CARE,” says Anderson.

Although this was a one-day-only event, Cincinnati Animal CARE has hundreds of pups and kitties up for adoption on their website.

