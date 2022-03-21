Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Local adoption event gives dogs a chance at their forever home

Mutt Madness at Washington Park
Mutt Madness at Washington Park(WXIX)
By Drew Amman
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local rescue hosted an off-site adoption event Sunday morning in Over-the-Rhine in hopes of giving as many dogs as possible a forever home.

Cincinnati Animal CARE held “Mutt Madness,” a three-hour adoption event in Washington Park that is free and open to the public.

“Mutt Madness is a huge opportunity for us,” says CARE’s Community Relations Manager Ray Anderson. “It’s a really unique way for us to get dogs out; these are dogs from our foster homes.”

Anderson says that CARE has about 150 dogs at their shelter and about another 200 dogs in foster homes.

Sunday’s event at Washington Park featured about 50 of those furry friends.

Mutt Madness in OTR Sunday, March 20, 2022
Mutt Madness in OTR Sunday, March 20, 2022(WXIX)

The event also included local pet vendors as well as adoption counselors that help attendees find their best match.

Anderson says that Mutt Madness is a perfectly unique opportunity for people to meet dogs that would normally need an appointment to see.

He adds that the event is also great for community outreach to create awareness for Cincinnati Animal CARE.

In August of 2020, CARE took over the Hamilton County contract, and Anderson says it’s still a big changeover.

“If you’re looking for the one and only shelter in Hamilton County, that’s Cincinnati Animal CARE,” says Anderson.

Although this was a one-day-only event, Cincinnati Animal CARE has hundreds of pups and kitties up for adoption on their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash

Latest News

Company selling generators scammed Brown Co. residents out of thousands, sheriff says
Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
Historic Roebling Suspension Bridge set for spring reopening
Ohio's bald eagle population is growing thanks to conservation efforts and partnerships with...
99 new bald eagle nests discovered in Ohio
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit -...
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
Amari Kelley played basketball and football, but more importantly, he was a brother to nine...
Mother left with unfillable void after teenage son killed in crash