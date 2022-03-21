Man sentenced to 20 years for killing young mother, court docs say

KENTON COUNTY, KY (WXIX) -A judge sentenced a 25-year-old man to 20 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a mother in Crescent Springs, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Moustapha Ka pleaded guilty in late 2021 to shooting and killing 22-year-old Alyssa Murray.

Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders says Murray, whom investigators believe was Ka’s girlfriend, was shot inside her townhome on Anderson Road on Dec. 13, 2020.

According to a news release from the prosecutor, law enforcement discovered that Ka had fled the scene before they arrived. He was booked in the Kenton County Detention Center shortly after.

Sanders says Ka stated it was unintentional.

He adds the second-degree manslaughter charge reflects that the available proof indicates the shooting of Alyssa was not intentional.

“So far, there is nothing to suggest the couple wasn’t getting along. Detectives even discovered their suspect purchased an engagement or promise ring for the victim earlier in the day and had hidden it with the intention of giving it to her at Christmas,” he said in a news release.

Sanders said it was a case of a loved one handling a gun when marijuana was present.

Court documents note Ka pleaded guilty to all charges, including manslaughter, possession of a handgun, and tampering with evidence.

Madison McNabb and Kayla Murray are still mourning the loss of Alyssa, their sister.

“It just doesn’t feel right without her,” Madison said Monday evening. “I don’t really think that this sentencing was closure for us.”

Madison says the fact it appears to have been an accident doesn’t absolve Ka in her mind. “He needs to own up to everything that he’s done,” she said.

“The wound is still there,” said Kayla. “It’s not going to go away.”

Alyssa’s son will turn 3 on Sunday. Her sisters say she had just found out she was pregnant when she was killed.

“We should’ve been able to throw her a baby shower,” Madison said. “We should’ve been able to celebrate this baby’s life.”

The sisters say they added the baby to Alyssa’s gravestone.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Kayla said.

The sisters want Alyssa to be remembered for her big personality.

“As soon as she walked into a room, she had this big smile on her face,” Madison said. “She had this laugh where as soon as she started laughing it was uncontrollable.”

Madison continued: “She would honestly put a lot of people before herself, and I just wish they would’ve taken the time to focus on her.”

Alyssa’s son is with his paternal grandparents. The sisters say they get to see him on the weekends and that he still recognizes his mom in pictures.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.