NOAA spring outlook 2022: Warmer, wetter locally

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued its spring outlook on Mar. 17, and the United States will be dealing with a wide variety of conditions over the months of April, May and June.

Warmer than normal temperatures can be expected for most of the United States, from the Great Lakes region to the Northeast, the Southeast and especially the Southwest. The exception of warmer than normal temperatures is the Northwest corner of the U.S., where cooler than normal temperatures are anticipated in this outlook.

The Climate Prediction Center's 90 Day Outlook features warmer than normal temperatures for a large portion of the lower 48 states. (WXIX)

The Climate Prediction Center's 90 Day Outlook features drier than normal conditions for a large portion of the lower 48 states. (WXIX)

A large portion of the western continental U.S. will be dealing with continuing or worsening drought conditions, thanks to a long-term weather pattern that will likely favor drier than normal conditions in the west and southwest. On the eastern half of the U.S., areas that are dealing with a short-term drought, such as the Carolinas into Florida, will see improvements thanks to seasonal precipitation.

Drought conditions will likely get worse for areas in red or dark red on the map due to prolonged dry and warm conditions in the western half of the United States. (WXIX)

Flooding is also something a large portion of the country may face over the next three months. Above-average precipitation is expected in the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley region. In addition, the flood outlook brings minor to moderate flooding potential from the High Plains of North Dakota and Minnesota down the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers into the Gulf of Mexico, stretching as far east as Georgia. In this three-month period, there is a greater than fifty-percent chance of minor to moderate flooding, according to the NOAA spring outlook.

A large portion of the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys may deal with minor to moderate flooding this spring due to wetter than average conditions. (WXIX)

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE TRI-STATE:

With above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation in the tri-state, you may wonder what to expect in Cincinnati.

Though we don’t expect every day to see above-normal temperatures or above-normal precipitation, keep in mind that through the three-month period of April, May and June, you can expect more days above normal with temperatures and precipitation – so less cool and dry days overall.

What is classified as normal is based on the average of temperature and precipitation amounts each month over a thirty-year span, which is from the years 1991 through 2020.

April 1 through April 30:

Normal High: 65

Normal Low: 44

Normal Precipitation: 4.53″

Normal Snowfall: 0.4″

May 1 through May 31:

Normal High: 74

Normal Low: 53

Normal Precipitation: 4.67″

There is no normal for snowfall in May for Cincinnati.

June 1 through June 30 (Note: The spring season officially ends on June 21, but to keep things simple, we are looking at the entire month):

Normal High: 82

Normal Low: 62

Normal Precipitation: 4.75″

There is no normal for snowfall in June for Cincinnati.

April, May & June:

Normal Precipitation combined: 13.95″

For each month, you’ll see more days that have temperatures that are warmer than the monthly normal for high and low temperatures. In addition, you’ll also see more rainfall overall in the span of three months.

