Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘The Price Is Right’ is bringing competition to you with new pop-up tour on wheels

The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a...
The iconic CBS Original game show "THE PRICE IS RIGHT" celebrates 50 years of fun with a 50-stop nationwide "COME ON DOWN TOUR."(Hand-out | CBS Entertainment)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis.

Fans can follow the tour’s journey across the country via Instagram @TheRealPriceIsRight to see where it is headed next.

The stops announced so far include:

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, March 25

Denver, CO – Friday, April 1

Dallas, TX – Thursday, April 7

New Orleans, LA – Friday, April 15

Nashville, TN – Friday, April 22

St. Louis, MO – Thursday, April 28

Cleveland, OH – Friday, May 6

New York, NY – Wednesday, May 18

All guests must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested Chamleon Fischer in connection with a homicide in Mt. Healthy.
Police ID suspect, victim in connection with Mt. Healthy homicide
One man is dead following a crash on Colerain Avenue Sunday evening.
Fatal crash involving three-wheeler shuts down Colerain Avenue
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
(Left) Amir Ghohestani, 17, and (Right) Audrey Renaud, 16.
Endangered missing Mason teens found, school says
Cincinnati police were at the scene of a fatal accident in Mt. Airy Saturday morning.
Teen dies in Mt. Airy after crash, police say

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Text: When’s ‘lynching?’ Michigan governor plot leader said
The rescue took more than three hours with the help of more than 45 people.
Man rescued from 15-foot-deep storm drain
A Ukrainian serviceman takes a photograph of a damaged church after shelling in a residential...
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
One person died in a house fire on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in the city of...
1 dead in Butler County house fire
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation hearing