Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Senators prepare their questions as they consider historic Supreme Court nominee

The Senate will question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday and Wednesday before she will be approved for the lifetime position of Supreme Court Justice.
By Peter Zampa
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The nomination hearings for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court pick are underway in the Senate. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and senators on the Judiciary Committee gave their opening statements Monday, and Tuesday the questioning begins.

It is a crucial moment in history for Judge Jackson and the senators on the committee, who are considering a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Some of the committee members, such as Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), have gone through this process many times in the past.

“I expect this one to be fairly conventional. First of all, this doesn’t really change the balance of the court,” said Cornyn.

This is Cornyn’s eighth Supreme Court confirmation process. The former lawyer and judge said a lifetime of preparation helps him in these hearings. Cornyn said he plans to direct his 50 minutes of questioning toward Jackson’s judicial philosophy.

“Is she going to be a politician wearing black robes and making policy pronouncements? Those aren’t really appropriate to the judiciary and I’d like to hear her make a commitment,” said Cornyn.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) has sat through four nomination hearings. She thinks Judge Jackson is the most qualified nominee she’s questioned. Part of Hirono’s job during the hearings, she said, is to highlight those qualifications.

“At the same time, I’m preparing for the need to rebut whatever the Republicans will lodge,” said Hirono.

Hirono said the hearings require preparation unlike any other because of the gravity of the position and the length of questioning. With serious issues currently before the court, like abortion rights and voting rights, Hirono argues these nominees are as consequential as ever.

“It’s very clear from the hundreds and hundreds of decisions that she’s written, she’s very fair-minded and she does not have an ideological axe to grind,” said Hirono.

The questioning from the senators begins Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET and will last through the day Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash

Latest News

A screenshot of one of the videos on the Hamilton County Board of Election's Youtube channel.
YouTube suspends Hamilton County Board of Elections, flummoxing officials
Sen. Lindsey Graham (WRDW)
Sen. Lindsey Graham calls for the Russian people to ‘take out’ Vladimir Putin
FILE - In this Monday, July 17, 2017 file photo, escort volunteers line up outside the EMW...
Kentucky House passes bill to regulate medication abortions
Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission voted to enact a new congressional map...
Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new Congressional maps
Ohio Congressman Steve Chabot says a few closing remarks, while applauded by then-House...
U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot’s ex-campaign manager sentenced to 2 years in prison