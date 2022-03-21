Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and injured two other people over the weekend in northern Kentucky, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It was reported in the 11000 block of U.S. 42 in Union at 7:25 p.m. Sunday and closed all lanes for several hours.

The road reopened just before 1 a.m. Monday.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2006 Dodge Durango headed west on U.S. 42 passed the intersection with Ransom Drive when it appears the driver, Michael Mead, 29 of Burlington, failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the right side of the road, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Mead attempted to steer the vehicle back onto the road but overcorrected, causing his vehicle to cross the center line into oncoming traffic, the release states.

“Mead’s vehicle then, in a ‘T-bone’ manner” struck an eastbound 2011 Kia Forte, the release reads.

After the impact, the Dodge proceeded until it stopped in the side yard of 11062 U.S. Highway 42.

The driver of the Kia, Charles Smith of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

A juvenile passenger in the back seat of Smith’s vehicle suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Mead also had minor injuries and went to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Alcohol and drug impairment are unknown factors at this point.

No charges have been filed.

