Sunny skies while temperatures warm

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We begin the first week of spring on a warm note with highs in the low 70s! High pressure will keep conditions dry with sunshine! High thin clouds will move in late in the day ahead of our next weather maker, which is due to arrive Tuesday morning.

You’ll want to have the umbrella nearby beyond Monday because you’ll use it for much of the week! Rain showers will be likely on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday and Thursday will also be breezy, so you may have to grip the umbrella with two hands!

Total rainfall amounts between Tuesday through Thursday will range between one half inch and an inch and a half, with the highest amounts likely in eastern Indiana and northern Kentucky.

In addition to the rain, cooler air will also move into the tri-state. High temperatures in the 60s can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday, but we fall into the 50s through the end of the week and into the weekend. The weekend looks to be dry, though a few sprinkles are possible on both Friday and Saturday.

