Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

WATCH: Driver performs ‘dangerous’ jump stunt with rented Tesla, crashes it

A rented Tesla goes airborne over a hill and crashes into parked vehicles below. (Source: LAPD Central Traffic/YouTube, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Authorities in Los Angeles are looking for the person who performed a reckless stunt with a rented Tesla, crashed it and then fled the scene.

Police say the suspect performed what they call a “dangerous jump stunt” early Sunday morning that resulted in a wreck involving a pair of parked cars and several trash cans. The driver abandoned the rented vehicle.

No one was injured.

Police want help to identify a Tesla driver who crashed while attempting a stunt. (KCAL, KCBS, LAPD CTD, 3RD PARTY HANDOUT, DAVID DOBRIK, TWITTER, CNN)

The stunt was recorded by several spectators who posted it on social media accounts.

A video of the incident was shared by police on YouTube, showing the Tesla go airborne over a hill and land before crashing into the parked vehicles.

Police say they’ve received dozens of tips and no longer need the public’s help, but the driver remains at large as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs gun bill eliminating need for concealed-carry permits

Latest News

Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are possible Wednesday.
Rain Tuesday, stronger storms possible Wednesday
Alexander Hernandez Delgado is charged with battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting...
Drivers stop to help trooper struggling with arrest
The officer, along with the help of the civilians, was able to overpower the suspect and put...
VIDEO: Trooper allegedly punched by man resisting arrest
Police want the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run Tesla driver who crashed while...
Search for driver in wild Tesla stunt in Calif. neighborhood
A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages