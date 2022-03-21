Contests
Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Fest returns with ZZ Top, and more

Willie Nelson &amp; Family coming to New Orleans in November
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to come to Cincinnati for the Outlaw Music Festival.(tcw-wvue)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Willie Nelson is returning to the Queen City along with ZZ Top and other artists for Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival this summer.

The annual music festival will be held at Riverbend Music Center on Saturday, July 30.

According to officials with the festival, Gov’t Mule and Larkin Poe will be joining Nelson and ZZ Top this summer.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” Nelson said.

Officials say that the Outlaw Music Fest started in 2016, and ever since that first sold-out show in Scranton, PA, Nelson and the team at the production company Blackbird made the festival into a nationwide tour.

“Our annual Outlaw Music Festival Tour has grown to become this incredible family of artists that deliver must-see performances every night”, Co-founder of the festival tour Keith Wortman said. “We are honored to present these once-in-a-lifetime lineups all over the country.”

Other musicians such as Robert Plant, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Van Morrison, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, and more have been a part of the tour.

Tickets for the Cincinnati date will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster and the Riverbend Music Center’s website. Presale tickets will start Tuesday at 10 a.m. until Thursday at 1 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

