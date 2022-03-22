Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

2 teachers killed at Swedish high school, student arrested

Katarina Blennow lays flowers outside Malmo Latin School in Malmo, Sweden Tuesday, March 22,...
Katarina Blennow lays flowers outside Malmo Latin School in Malmo, Sweden Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Swedish police said Monday at least two people were injured and one person has been arrested in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, during an after-school incident at the high school.(Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two teachers were killed by a student at a high school in southern Sweden, police said Tuesday.

The 18-year-old student was arrested at the scene on Monday in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city. The victims were two women in their 50s, police said.

The suspect wasn’t previously known to the police and had no criminal record, and police didn’t disclose how the teachers were killed. A motive hasn’t been established.

“For now it is far too early to comment on that,” Malmo Police Chief Petra Stenkula told a news conference.

She said officers arrived and found the suspect and two victims on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after they were alerted, adding that the situation was then “under control.”

Stenkula didn’t confirm a report by the Aftonbladet newspaper, saying the male student himself called authorities to say he had killed two people, had put down his weapons and was on the third floor.

Police made “seizures” and a forensic examination “will allow us to better understand what happened,” Stenkula said, adding authorities have no information of any further injuries.

Police said they were called at 5:12 p.m. Monday. Scores of ambulances and patrol cars rushed to the school and armed police were seen entering the building, which was cordoned off.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical and students locked themselves inside classrooms.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she reacted “with sadness and dismay” to the killings, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

All classes were suspended Tuesday and the school was closed.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation. It was originally meant to educate local youth on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Richard Brock
Police searching for missing Ohio man last seen Monday