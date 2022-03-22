Contests
99 new bald eagle nests discovered in Ohio

The once-endangered species is thriving in the Buckeye state.
Bald eagle population explosion spotted during swamp tour in Terrebonne Parish; see photos
Ohio's bald eagle population is growing thanks to conservation efforts and partnerships with the ODNR Division of Wildlife.(tcw-wvue)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent survey found 99 previously unknown bald eagle nests in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife survey estimates 806 bald eagle nests, a 14 percent increase from the 707 bald eagle nets documented in Ohio in 2020.

The survey found 1.6 eaglets per nest, which is well above what’s required to sustain the population and indicates the species is growing.

Bald eagles like Ohio because of easy access to clean water and fish, their preferred food.

Most nests are on private property, according to ODNR. The 2020 survey found just 150 nests on public lands.

There were just four nesting pairs of bald eagles in Ohio in 1979.

The bald eagle was declared a federally endangered species in 1979. Decades later, after the populations had increased across the country, the species was removed from the federal list in 2007 and from Ohio’s list in 2012.

“Bald eagle management by the Division of Wildlife includes habitat conservation with an emphasis on wetlands and wooded river corridors, working with rehabilitators who help injured birds recover, and helping to enforce protective state and federal laws,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are incredibly proud that Ohio’s bald eagle population continues to improve and grow.”

