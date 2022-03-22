Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man wrestles, body slams suspected shoplifters at California Walgreens

A frustrated customer took matters into his own hands with a suspected shoplifter and his associate at an Alameda, California, Walgreens. (SOURCE: KGO)
By Dion Lim
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) – A man in California took matters into his own hands at a drug store in northern California by wrestling a suspected shoplifter.

The entire situation was caught on camera.

Witnessing what appears to be shoplifting at Walgreens isn’t exactly uncommon in the San Francisco Bay Area these days.

But what is uncommon is seeing a customer step in to stop the crime themselves. The man requested he only be referred to by his first name of Kevin.

“This is a time you can make an impact, make this happen,” Kevin said. “I see him leaving the store, and I threw him to the ground.”

The altercation, which happened on a Saturday afternoon, quickly escalated.

“I am way bigger than you and I will **** you up,” Kevin says to the man in the video. “I am placing you under citizen’s arrest.”

The struggle ensues for more than two minutes.

Kevin can be heard asking bystanders to call police and also blaming the suspect for increasing prices.

The suspect then starts yelling out to a friend.

“He kept calling for his friend, and I thought he was fibbin,” Kevin said.

But the man wasn’t. A moment later, a sedan pulled up, and a man in blue walked towards the store.

“He came up behind me and tried to get me in a headlock,” Kevin said. “Then I picked him up by the groin and threw him to the ground.”

Kevin lost his shoes during the struggle.

Both suspects ran to the getaway car nearby.

Police say that if you witness a crime and can record it safely, it’s good to do so, but to get involved opens yourself up to litigation.

“I could have been charged with assault and may be charged with assault,” Kevin said. “It’s infuriating.”

According to police, the stolen merchandise was recovered, and Walgreens did not seek prosecution.

Even so, Kevin said he would do the same thing if he were faced with the same situation.

“My mom would kill me, my friends will kill me, but yeah, I’d do it all over again,” Kevin said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law
Richard Brock
Police searching for missing Ohio man last seen Monday