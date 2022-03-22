Contests
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business

A whole team of landscapers could be out of work during spring planting season.
By Kody Fisher
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Business at a Butler County landscaping company has been brought to a screeching halt because of a theft totaling several hundred thousand dollars in stolen equipment.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday at Baker Tree Service on East State Street in Trenton.

Derek Baker says he got a notification on his phone telling him people were at his business. When he pulled up the video, it showed several people walking into the hoop house. It then showed those same people walking away from the hoop house with the equipment.

A muddy boot print and shards of wood from a broken door frame shows where they broke into the main building as well.

“They got away with a lot of saws, chainsaws,” he said Monday. “They got away with out main bucket truck, trailer, our dingo.”

The thieves left behind other equipment, but what they did steal makes that equipment unusable.

“We’re trying to get other trucks up and running but we can’t because we don’t have any tools,” Baker explained. “They took everything.”

Not only does the theft represent a significant loss for the small business—”a couple hundred thousand dollars,” Baker speculates—but it also comes at an awful time. Baker says his team was just starting to ramp up their work in preparation for spring.

For now, the business is closed, and that’s hurting Baker’s team as well.

“We’re running about 8-9 guys right now, so they all [have] families, they all got bills and they’re counting on me to keep ‘em going,” Baker said.

If you see the big bucket truck, any of the other equipment or know something about those who committed the theft, you’re urged to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

