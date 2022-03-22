Cincinnati Fire Department gets funding for new vehicles

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department will be buying three new vehicles, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.

CFD and its 840 men and women respond to 200,000 calls each year. Having vehicles they can count on can make all the difference in keeping people safe.

“Our vehicles are not just something that drives down the street or appears in parades so that we can wave to kids that are out there,” says IAFF 48 President Matt Alter, “It is a tool that we use day in and day out to do the basic functions of our job, which is to keep you safe and the visitors of Cincinnati safe.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the city is committed not only to the fire department but to all public safety officials.

“We have a lot more work to do to ensure that we prioritize necessary resources for our firefighters and all essential public workers,” says Mayor Pureval.

The city has designated $1.1 million to the Cincinnati Fire Department to be used to purchase one pumper truck and two medical units.

Even though this may seem like a big purchase, officials stated this is only the beginning of improving the fire department and there is more work to do.

“We are taking a major step forward in our work to modernize public safety equipment across Cincinnati,” adds Mayor Pureval.

Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson agrees: “This is just the first step. We’ve got work to do, and we’re committed to making sure that work is done so that CFD remains the number one fire department in the nation.”

It will take 16 to 18 months to get the medical units and 20 to 22 months to get the pumper truck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.