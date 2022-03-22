Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cincinnati Fire Department gets funding for new vehicles

Cincinnati Fire Department gets funding for new vehicles
By Ashley Smith
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Fire Department will be buying three new vehicles, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.

CFD and its 840 men and women respond to 200,000 calls each year. Having vehicles they can count on can make all the difference in keeping people safe.

“Our vehicles are not just something that drives down the street or appears in parades so that we can wave to kids that are out there,” says IAFF 48 President Matt Alter, “It is a tool that we use day in and day out to do the basic functions of our job, which is to keep you safe and the visitors of Cincinnati safe.”

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the city is committed not only to the fire department but to all public safety officials.

“We have a lot more work to do to ensure that we prioritize necessary resources for our firefighters and all essential public workers,” says Mayor Pureval.

The city has designated $1.1 million to the Cincinnati Fire Department to be used to purchase one pumper truck and two medical units.

Even though this may seem like a big purchase, officials stated this is only the beginning of improving the fire department and there is more work to do.

“We are taking a major step forward in our work to modernize public safety equipment across Cincinnati,” adds Mayor Pureval.

Cincinnati City Councilman Scotty Johnson agrees: “This is just the first step. We’ve got work to do, and we’re committed to making sure that work is done so that CFD remains the number one fire department in the nation.”

It will take 16 to 18 months to get the medical units and 20 to 22 months to get the pumper truck.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash

Latest News

Company selling generators scammed Brown Co. residents out of thousands, sheriff says
Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
Historic Roebling Suspension Bridge set for spring reopening
Ohio's bald eagle population is growing thanks to conservation efforts and partnerships with...
99 new bald eagle nests discovered in Ohio
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit -...
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
Amari Kelley played basketball and football, but more importantly, he was a brother to nine...
Mother left with unfillable void after teenage son killed in crash