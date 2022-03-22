Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Daycare worker pulls, rips 1-year-old’s hair out in assault: prosecutor

Daycare worker pulls, rips 1-year-old’s hair out in assault: prosecutor
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A daycare worker has been indicted on charges after assaulting a 1-year-old at a kids’ facility in early March.

An indictment was returned Tuesday against Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood, on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crimes.

On March 3 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center on Glenway Avenue, Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragging the 1-year-old about 10′ across the room, Deters explained.

While still clutching the child’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the kid’s scalp, the prosecutor said.

According to Deters, Hemmitt tried covering up the child’s bald spots and even got rid of the hair that was ripped from the scalp.

The 1-year-old needed “post emergency medical treatment,” police wrote in court documents.

Now, police are investigating to see if other children might have been harmed while in Hemmitt’s care, Deters said. Parents who think their child might be a victim, call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash

Latest News

Company selling generators scammed Brown Co. residents out of thousands, sheriff says
Roebling Bridge preparing to reopen after maintenance project
Historic Roebling Suspension Bridge set for spring reopening
Ohio's bald eagle population is growing thanks to conservation efforts and partnerships with...
99 new bald eagle nests discovered in Ohio
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit -...
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
Amari Kelley played basketball and football, but more importantly, he was a brother to nine...
Mother left with unfillable void after teenage son killed in crash