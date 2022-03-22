Daycare worker pulls, rips 1-year-old’s hair out in assault: prosecutor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A daycare worker has been indicted on charges after assaulting a 1-year-old at a kids’ facility in early March.

An indictment was returned Tuesday against Kristian Hemmitt, 27, of Westwood, on charges of assault, child endangering and tampering with evidence, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joseph Deters announced.

Surveillance video captured the alleged crimes.

On March 3 at Small Kids Adventures Learning Center on Glenway Avenue, Hemmitt grabbed the child by the hair, lifting the victim off the ground, and then dragging the 1-year-old about 10′ across the room, Deters explained.

While still clutching the child’s hair, Hemmitt jerked the victim back and forth, ripping hair from the kid’s scalp, the prosecutor said.

According to Deters, Hemmitt tried covering up the child’s bald spots and even got rid of the hair that was ripped from the scalp.

The 1-year-old needed “post emergency medical treatment,” police wrote in court documents.

This is every working parent’s worst nightmare. To leave your child at a facility that is responsible for their care and to have this happen is sickening. There is simply no justification for why someone would do this to a 1-year-old baby.

Now, police are investigating to see if other children might have been harmed while in Hemmitt’s care, Deters said. Parents who think their child might be a victim, call the Cincinnati Police Department at 513-263-8300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.