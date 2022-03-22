Deputies searching for suspect in Kenwood bank robbery

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is at-large Monday after robbing a bank across from Kenwood Towne Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday. The man walked into Union Savings Bank on Kenwood Road and robbed the bank for an unknown amount of money, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect left out of the front door and ran across the street towards Firestone. Witnesses lost track of him there.

The sheriff’s office released the following images (below) and are asking for the public’s help locating the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO’s Criminal Investigation Section at 513.851.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

