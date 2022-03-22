Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deputies searching for suspect in Kenwood bank robbery

Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding the man.
A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.
A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is at-large Monday after robbing a bank across from Kenwood Towne Center, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just after 4 p.m. Monday. The man walked into Union Savings Bank on Kenwood Road and robbed the bank for an unknown amount of money, the sheriff’s office says.

The suspect left out of the front door and ran across the street towards Firestone. Witnesses lost track of him there.

The sheriff’s office released the following images (below) and are asking for the public’s help locating the man.

Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO’s Criminal Investigation Section at 513.851.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.
A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.
A suspect sought in a bank robbery Monday in Kenwood.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs gun bill eliminating need for concealed-carry permits

Latest News

Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are possible Wednesday.
Rain Tuesday, stronger storms possible Wednesday
Mark Gaspar
Trial to begin for home care employee accused of raping disabled woman
Cincinnati woman searching for answers in son's unsolved murder
Vigil held for unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old man
Former animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran, stealing his money
Former county animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran in theft case
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash