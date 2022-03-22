Kansas woman returned to Warren County to face charges for 2011 crime

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities tracked down a woman in Kansas to bring her back to Ohio, where she was indicted on charges in connection with a 2011 crime.

Laurel Anne Mikeworth, 42, of Overland Park, Kansas, was indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular assault, vehicular assault, operating a vehicle under the influence, motor vehicle offense, and endangering children, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

The charges stem from an incident that happened on March 24, 2011, in Mason, court records show.

Mikeworth was allegedly intoxicated when she seriously injured another person, the records state. The documents do not mention a crash, so it is unclear how the person was injured.

A 7-year-old child was inside the car with Mikeworth when she allegedly committed the crime, according to the court filings.

Mikeworth posted a $50,000 bond and was released from the Warren County Jail, jail records show.

