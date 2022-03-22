Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of watching pornography while naked at arcade

Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on...
Keith Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Police arrested a man in Myrtle Beach who was accused of being naked at an arcade.

According to WMBF, officers responded to reports of public nudity at the Epic Arcade around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Police found Keith Lefever standing completely naked, watching pornography on the second-floor balcony, according to the police report.

Lefever was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure and trespassing on another’s land without permission.

Online records show this is Lefever’s third arrest in three months, according to WMBF.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs bill eliminating permit requirement to carry handgun
Do you recognize this man?
‘We have a jail cell reserved:’ Blue Ash police looking to locate driver following pursuit
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash
A landscaping business in Trenton was hit by thieves early Sunday morning.
Caught on Cam: Thieves steal ‘everything’ from Butler Co. landscaping business
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

Latest News

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson answers questions during her confirmation hearings...
LIVE: Jackson seems headed for confirmation despite GOP darts
A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans,...
Louisiana twister carved destruction in mere moments
Three people were injured in a shooting at Tanger Outlets in Glendale Wednesday afternoon.
3 children hurt in shooting at Arizona outlet mall
OHP spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with...
6 students killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
The Idaho House of Representative voted to approve a Texas-styled bill banning abortions after...
Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law