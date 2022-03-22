Mother left with unfillable void after teenage son killed in crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is grieving, left with an unfillable void in her heart following the death of her 16-year-old son.

Amari Kelley, 16, died on March 19 in an early morning crash on West North Bend Road, near Vogel Road, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

His mother, Margreat Adams, said the outpouring amount of support she has received is helping her through this tragedy. Yet, life will not be the same without bright smile.

Adams says the hug and smile of her 16-year-old son are what she will miss most.

“Every time I seen him, he would just give me the biggest, biggest hug and tell me that he loved me,” Adams recalls.

Kelley played basketball and football, but more importantly, he was a brother to nine siblings.

His mother said her teen son was always there for his brothers and sisters when they needed him.

“He was a great big brother; he gave advice. One of my sons was on the shelf about whether to do wrestling or basketball, and he [Kelley] coached him on what he should do,” Adams said.

Family and friends said Kelley used his life to make a positive impact everywhere he went.

The night before Kelley died, he was staying over at a friend’s house, according to Adams.

When Adams got the call they say every parent fears most, the officer assured her that Kelley and his friends did nothing wrong.

“When the Police officer called me, he said, ‘I want you to know that these kids are good kids. They didn’t do anything wrong they were just out driving, and it was an unfortunate accident that happened,’” Adams recalled.

Kelley was in the backseat of 18-year-old LeSean Dickerson’s Kia Optima, according to police.

Dickerson lost control of the car, crossed the center line, and hit an oncoming car.

In this tragedy, Adams says she cannot believe the outpouring of love and support coming from the community and Northwest High School.

“It’s been an overwhelming amount of love and support from the community and school and we are just so honored that they have honored my son,” Adams said.

She says she will never forget her son’s ability to be compassionate and make those around him feel loved.

The service for Kelley is scheduled for March 28 at 12 p.m. at Word of Deliverance Church in Forest Park. Adams says all are welcomed.

