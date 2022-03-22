Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Monday identified two men who died Sunday in a crash involving a three-wheeled motorcycle on Colerain Avenue.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block near Mt. Airy Forest. Excessive speed appears to be a factor, police say.

Micah Pitts, 46, was driving a Polaris Slingshot (three-wheel motorcycle) south on Colerain when he lost control, crossed center and hit a Chevrolet Silverado going north, according to police.

Pitts died at the scene.

Darnell Wise, 36, was a passenger in the motorcycle. He suffered serious injuries in the crash. EMS transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died.

The Silverado’s driver, 34-year-old Kevin Bomkamp, was treated at Mercy West for non-life-threatening injuries.

None of those involved were wearing seatbelts, police say.

Police have not yet determined whether impairment was a factor.

Witnesses are urged to contact CPD’s Traffic Unit at 513.352.2513.

