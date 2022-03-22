Contests
No bomb found at Princeton High School following evacuation

By Jared Goffinet and Kendall Hyde
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - No bomb was found at Princeton High School after a “suspicious bag” was left on campus Tuesday.

Around 11 a.m., police said the threat was called into the emergency call center.

The bag was left in the school building by someone who then walked out, according to Sharonville police.

Students were evacuated, and the bomb squad dog was brought in to search the school, police said.

Sophmore O’Rion Skimmiehorn said students knew very little about what was going on.

“We were told to evacuate the building, and they never really informed us,” Skimmiehorn told FOX19 NOW.

The search concluded and found there were no bombs at Princeton High School, police said around 1:45 p.m.

Classes and school activities were canceled for the day.

*** UPDATE *** After a thorough search and no indications from the bomb squad dog on scene, there was found to be no...

Posted by Sharonville Police Department on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Sharonville Police Lt. Walter Cordes said the investigation is not done.

“Now, the criminal investigation starts about the phone call, whether it was a prank, or however it started,” said Lt. Cordes.

