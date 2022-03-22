Rain Tuesday, stronger storms possible Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are possible Wednesday.

Showers could be heavy at times, and we could have some flooding issues on Wednesday, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Catherine Bodak.

Showers are going to work their way through the area today. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KoCnQhErHg — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) March 22, 2022

Bodak says here’s what to expect:

Spotty showers until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Widely scattered showers with a few downpours between 8 a.m. to noon.

Rain will taper off Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with a high of 62 degrees.

Skies should be dry late Tuesday afternoon to about 8 p.m. Then, scattered showers will return until about midnight. The low will only fall to 55 degrees.

A cold front will arrive, along with more rain, on Wednesday after 11 a.m. The high temperature will peak at 68 degrees before falling into the mid-40s.

The Tri-State is under a marginal risk Wednesday for strong to severe storms with damaging winds possible.

There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather, Bodak says.

Once that passes, rain chances and colder air will stick around through most of the weekend.

Daytime highs will struggle to reach the upper 40s with overnight lows in the 30s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Saturday before the sun returns on Sunday.

