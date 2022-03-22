Contests
Scattered showers work their way through the Tri-State

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A few light showers are possible early Tuesday with a better chance of rain and a few non-severe thunderstorms during afternoon and evening.

More rain and thunder is on the way Wednesday with a few strong thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy and there is the possibility of some flooding issues.

Rain will turn into scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with some wet snow possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

For the coming weekend Chilly weather is ahead.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

