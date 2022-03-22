Trial to begin for home care employee accused of raping disabled woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The jury trial is expected to begin this week for a home care employee accused of raping a disabled woman in a Cleves home.

Mark Gaspar, 67, of Hamilton was indicted in November 2019 on seven counts of rape from November 2017 to about July 2018.

“A medical professional found (the woman) unable to consent to sexual activity,” Assistant Prosecutor Elizabeth Polston wrote in a court document called the “Bill of Particulars.”

Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan is presiding over the trial. Jury selection began Monday.

There is a civil suit related to the criminal case.

The alleged victim and her family filed a negligence lawsuit in January 2020 against Gaspar and his employer, Interim Healthcare of Cincinnati, Inc. and the Ohio Department of Medicaid, court records show.

In May 2020, Judge Shanahan granted a stay in the civil case pending the outcome of Gaspar’s criminal trial.

The lawsuit says the victim is an incompetent adult living with her parents in Cleves.

Court records allege that between Nov. 1, 2017, to on or about Jan. 28, 2018, “Gaspar purposefully and negligently sexually assaulted (the victim) within or near the residence.... As a direct and proximate result of Gaspar’s misconduct and negligence, (she) suffered temporary and permanent physical and psychiatric injuries; suffered great humiliation and embarrassment; endured pain and suffering of her mind and body and will continue to endure such pain and suffering in the future; incurred medical bills and will continue to incur medical bills in the future; and, suffered loss of enjoyment of her life.”

The lawsuit says Interim Healthcare negligently hired, trained and supervised Gaspar.

It also states that prior to Nov. 1, 2017, Interim Healthcare knew or should have known that Gaspar posed a risk of negligently injuring or purposely abusing its clients and (the victim) in particular. Interim Healthcare negligently retained Gaspar as an employee to care for its clients and (the victim) in particular.”

The Ohio Department of Medicaid is named as a defendant in the lawsuit because it paid expenses incurred by the victim and her family.

State officials acknowledge in court records the department made payments on behalf of the victim and it has a right of recovery for the costs of medical services and care provided to the victim.

FOX19 NOW is seeking comment from all parties in the civil case. We will update this story once we hear back.

