Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Vigil held for unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old man

By Chancelor Winn
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember Daris Brown, who was killed 12 years ago in a case that remains unsolved.

Brown was 19 when he died.

LaTosha Brown says she hasn’t given up hope that her son’s shooting death will be solved. She planned Monday’s vigil to raise awareness for all unsolved homicides and is pleading anyone with information to come forward.

“If somebody, anybody has any idea or involvement, they need to speak up,” she said.

Brown will continue to look for those responsible for her son’s death. She also says she’ll continue to support other mothers who may be dealing with the same type of pain.

“Every time I let one of them balloons go, I’m letting go some of the pain and regaining more hope,” she said.

A reward is being offered for information about who killed Daris Brown. Call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed is a contributing factor in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 46-year-old driver and...
Sheriff: Speed a factor in U.S. 42 crash that killed NKY driver
Alex Enslen
Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
1 dead, 2 hospitalized following Colerain Avenue crash
The four Marines were identified as 24-year-old Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 30-year-old Gunnery Sgt....
Marines from Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana among 4 killed in training exercise
Indiana is one of 23 other states with a similar law.
Indiana governor signs gun bill eliminating need for concealed-carry permits

Latest News

Rain is coming Tuesday and stronger storms are possible Wednesday.
Rain Tuesday, stronger storms possible Wednesday
Mark Gaspar
Trial to begin for home care employee accused of raping disabled woman
Former animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran, stealing his money
Former county animal shelter employee accused of scamming veteran in theft case
One person was killed and two otheres were taken to the hospital following Sunday's crash on...
Police name 2 victims in deadly Colerain Avenue crash