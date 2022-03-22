Vigil held for unsolved shooting death of 19-year-old man

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember Daris Brown, who was killed 12 years ago in a case that remains unsolved.

Brown was 19 when he died.

LaTosha Brown says she hasn’t given up hope that her son’s shooting death will be solved. She planned Monday’s vigil to raise awareness for all unsolved homicides and is pleading anyone with information to come forward.

“If somebody, anybody has any idea or involvement, they need to speak up,” she said.

Brown will continue to look for those responsible for her son’s death. She also says she’ll continue to support other mothers who may be dealing with the same type of pain.

“Every time I let one of them balloons go, I’m letting go some of the pain and regaining more hope,” she said.

A reward is being offered for information about who killed Daris Brown. Call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040. You can remain anonymous.

