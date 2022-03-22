Watch for a few showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There will be a few scattered showers in the area. However, most areas will be dry under mostly cloudy skies. Daytime highs will reach the mid 60s.

More rain and thunder is on the way Wednesday with a few strong thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy and there is the possibility of some flooding issues.

Rain will turn into scattered, occasional, light showers for Thursday and Friday with some wet snow possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

For the coming weekend Chilly weather is ahead.

