2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people have been arrested after police say a man was beaten in the face with a tire iron.

New video of the incident was released Wednesday.

Two arrested for Blue Ash assault with tire iron

It happened, according to the police report, around midnight Monday in Blue Ash.

Police say Mark Stephens, Denise DeAngelis and another man picked up the victim from a Blue Ash bar and took him to a friend’s house to get money.

The trio then allegedly drove the victim to a parking lot along Blue Ash Road where they pulled him out of the car. The victim told deputies that Stephens hit him in the face with a tire iron and took his money.

The victim suffered extensive facial injuries, according to the police report. Deputies reportedly found puddles of blood in the parking lot but no weapon.

Surveillance video shows the car drive away. The victim was picked up by friends who recognized him walking along Blue Ash Road. They drove to a nearby bar and called 911.

Blue Ash police responded to the scene. EMS transported the victim to Bethesda North Hospital.

Police arrested Stephens Wednesday on charges of aggravated robbery causing serious bodily harm.

Denise DeAngelis also faces charges of complicity to aggravated battery.

Stephens and DeAngelis are currently at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.