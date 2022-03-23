Contests
7 displaced in Reading house fire

Reading fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a house fire on Jefferson Avenue...
Reading fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a house fire on Jefferson Avenue that displaced seven people early Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced seven people early Wednesday.

Flames broke out on Jefferson Avenue near Southern Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the second floor and is now out, fire officials say.

