7 displaced in Reading house fire
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced seven people early Wednesday.
Flames broke out on Jefferson Avenue near Southern Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.
No immediate injuries were reported.
The fire was contained to the second floor and is now out, fire officials say.
