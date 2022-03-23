7 displaced in Reading house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Reading fire officials say they are investigating the cause of a house fire that displaced seven people early Wednesday.

Flames broke out on Jefferson Avenue near Southern Avenue shortly after 4 a.m.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The fire was contained to the second floor and is now out, fire officials say.

