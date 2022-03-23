97-year-old Texas man survives tornado in his bed when it hits home

Contests
A 97-year-old man was in this bed when a tornado hit his home.
By Blake Holland and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - A 97-year-old man managed to escape his bedroom following a strong EF-2 tornado early Tuesday morning.

Family members of Willis Wills said he was in his bed when the tornado hit his home in the Fairplay community of Panola County, Texas, just after midnight. The storm sent debris falling down on top of him and his bed.

Wills managed to get out of his bedroom and into his living room, where he sat on his couch until a truck driver stopped to help, according to KLTV.

A few homes in the area suffered damage in the Fairplay community. No serious injuries were reported.

A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service shows the storm was an EF-2 with estimated peak winds of 130 mph.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

