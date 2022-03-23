Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Caregivers charged in death of a patient who was beaten with a board

Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.
Anthony Freeman (left) and Brenda Hightower (right) were indicted for the death of a patient.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (Gray News) – The owner and a caregiver of an adult home facility in Tennessee have been indicted for an abusive death of a patient.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, a 59-year-old woman was found dead in her metal-frame hospital bed with blunt force injuries and cuts on her body in June 2020.

Surveillance video showed the woman falling out of bed and then Anthony Freeman beating her with a board for more than two hours, the DA’s Office said.

Freeman eventually put the woman back into bed and cleaned up the area where he had beaten her.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a grand jury returned indictments this month charging Freeman with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and tampering with evidence.

Brenda Hightower, the owner of the adult home, was also indicted with first-degree murder, aggravated neglect of a vulnerable adult, vulnerable adult abuse and financial exploitation of a vulnerable person.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person was killed in a fiery crash on I-65, video submitted by Chris Waller shows...
Tri-State man killed in Kentucky interstate crash, police say
A tornado touched down in Warren County on Wednesday, the National Weather Service in...
Tornado confirmed in Warren County by National Weather Service
Mark Stephens and Denise DeAngelis
2 suspects accused of beating man with tire iron near Blue Ash bar
Jessica Krecskay after her 2019 arrest.
‘She needs help:’ Ohio native charged again with faking cancer diagnosis
Gas station employee punched after asking driver to slow down
VIDEO: Blue Ash gas attendant sucker punched for telling driver to slow down

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden to visit Poland, a complex ally on Ukraine’s doorstep
A 68-year-old Roselawn man was found dead during a welfare check early Thursday and now the...
68-year-old Cincinnati man found dead, suspect charged with murder
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the...
Moscow accused of forcibly removing civilians to Russia
President Joe Biden is expected to announce increased U.S. shipments of liquified natural gas...
Biden plans gas shipments to Europe to cut Russian leverage
The cost of rent in the United States has jumped 17% since last year, hitting an all-time new...
Rent prices jumped 17% since last year, hitting new record