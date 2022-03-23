Company selling generators scammed Brown Co. residents out of thousands, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Brown County detectives are investigating a local company accused of selling generators to people but then not delivering the product.

Det. David Wallace says the sheriff’s office is investigating Power Systems Electric on accusations it has scammed nine would-be customers out of around $60,000.

Wallace says the department’s phones have been ringing nonstop since they posted about the allegations against Power Systems Electric on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

“I think there’s a little bit of embarrassment, because they feel like they’ve been scammed and have been taken advantage of,” he said.

Wallace claims for the past two years the company has posted on social media advertising a service where they sell or install generic generator systems.

“They arrive at the residence and they give a quotation for the installation and the materials for it and ask for the money to be paid up front,” he said.

Wallace explains people have waited up to two years hoping to get the generator and when it didn’t come they filed a police report.

“But they are paying up front for the generators and installation and receiving nothing in return for it,” he said. “They giv various excuses as to why it hasn’t happened yet.”

Power Systems Electric is not an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau.

The number on Power Systems Electric website has been disconnected. No one answered when FOX19 knocked on the address listed for their business, and there were no signs there indicating their presence.

No criminal charges have been filed as of this writing, but Wallace says charges are likely.

He urges against people paying for services up front.

“Most legitimate businesses will not require you to pay for the generator or pay for the expensive product or the installation before they’ve performed any service,” he said.

The sheriff’s office believes there could be more victims out there.

If you think you have been a victim of the Power Systems Electric, you’re asked to call The Brown County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.