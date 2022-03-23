Man found dead after College Hill condominium fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead following a fire on Wednesday at a condominium complex in College Hill.

Around 2 p.m., first responders arrived at the Hammond North Condominium on Hamilton Avenue for a “long fall” 911 call, according to Acting Fire Chief Mark Sanders.

The man was found responsive on the backside of the building, Sanders explained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the condominium complex, firefighters heard fire alarms going off and discovered an unoccupied unit on the 12th floor where the fire was, Sanders said.

The fire was contained to that single unit.

It is unknown right now if the man who died lived in the unit that was on fire.

Sanders said investigators are trying to determine if the man jumped from the apartment unit to escape the fire.

