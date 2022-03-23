Former legal guardian of abandoned autistic boy devastated, calls for harsher charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Newly released court documents provide more insight into what happened to an Indiana boy whom police believe was abandoned in Colerain Township.

Heather Adkins of Shelbyville is accused of leaving her 5-year-old autistic non-verbal son, Martin Thomas Adkins, alone in Colerain Township. She is now in jail on charges of kidnapping and endangering children.

MORE | Video captures mother abandoning nonverbal son in Colerain neighborhood

According to court records, Martin Thomas had scratches on his face and ears and had decayed teeth when he was found on Feb. 17.

Per the documents, temporary custody of Martin Thomas was granted through Hamilton County the next day as police searched for his parents. The paperwork filed described Martin Thomas as potentially endangered and abused.

Court records verify that a woman who was a friend of Adkins had legal custody of Adkins’ three children for about two years until Adkins got them back in 2021. That woman told FOX19 anonymously she was devastated by the accusations.

“It’s very emotional for me, very emotional, because I know what them kids have been through, and knowing that Martin got dumped off in Ohio, I just, I just don’t understand,” the former legal guardian said.

The former guardian said when the boys were in her care, they were well taken care of, and Martin Thomas in particular was learning in new ways.

“He was going to school. He was doing real good, and he was going to his doctors,” she said. “We went to Riley Hospital. We were getting a talking device to get him to talk more, teaching him how to talk with a talking device.”

The woman who used to take care of the children said she does not believe Adkins should have regained custody of them.

“I failed them boys because I had to give them back to their parents,” she said. “Why can’t they get her for attempted murder? Cause that’s basically what she’s done.”

Court documents show Martin Thomas and his two siblings are now in the care of child services in Shelby County, Indiana. The records do not specify whether the boys are living together, but states that they are all going to school

“I feel sorry for the children, but I do not feel sorry for the parents,” the former legal guardian said. “I don’t know what to say about Heather. I just don’t understand why.”

Heather Adkins is due back in court in April.

Martin Thomas’ father, Kevin Adkins, is in jail in Indiana on unrelated charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.