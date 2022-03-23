Have you seen her? Police say missing Pleasant Ridge woman has traumatic brain injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police issued an Endangered Missing Adult alert Wednesday for a 31-year-old Cincinnati woman they say suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2019 that causes her to forget things and possibly how to get home.

Melyssa Overton was last seen leaving her mom’s home in the 5800 block of Ridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge at 12:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16.

Her sister, Sabryna Overton, said Melyssa posted “can I get a ride,” on Facebook before she went missing. The post was made on a private Facebook group called the “Cincinnati Booylegs (Rides Only).

“I’m concerned that she is somewhere she doesn’t know where she is,” said Sabryna. “Like maybe she was dropped off somewhere, and she’s not able to get in touch with anyone.”

She is described as 5′1 and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

“She doesn’t have a vehicle or bus card and generally walks when she goes out on her own. She walks with a distinct limp. Her mom has no idea where her destination might be,” Cincinnati police wrote in a news release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cincinnati Police District 2 Investigative Unit at 513-979-4400.

